Friendly

Manchester United v AC Milan

Scorers:





AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. The Ferragosto fixture kicks off at 4.45pm against Manchester United.

Following a draw with Inter in the Perth derby and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, Ruben Amorim's AC Milan, an ex who left on bad terms,head to Poland, to Wroclaw, to take on Michael Carrick's Reds.

This is the final test for the Diavolo, who are still badly hit by absences through injury and the transfer market, seven days before their Serie A debut, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 8.45pm against Torino. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice and now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent because of various physical problems.





In the starting line-up, Gonçalo Ramos makes his unofficial debut after arriving as the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history.















