Manchester United target Norwegian wonderkid Gabriel Rajkovic to replace outgoing teenager JJ Gabriel

According to The Sun, Manchester United are tracking 15-year-old Rajkovic as a potential replacement for Gabriel. The forward recently stunned the club by requesting to cancel his registration to become a free agent. He had been in line to feature in the Carabao Cup against Brighton last Wednesday, which would have made him the youngest player in the club's history.

Instead, Gabriel is pursuing a move elsewhere, with Barcelona and Real Madrid interested, alongside Chelsea. Consequently, United sent a scout to Oslo on Sunday to watch Rajkovic play for Valerenga against Fredrikstad, aiming to beat competing clubs to the Norwegian's signature.