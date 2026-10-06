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Manchester United launch new specialist role to combat ticket touting crisis at Old Trafford
Manchester United tackle ticket touting problem
Manchester United have officially launched a search for a Supporter Escalations Executive to address the persistent issue of ticket touts at Old Trafford.
The club have struggled with offenders purchasing tickets and reselling them at highly inflated prices. Based at the stadium, the newly appointed executive will serve as the primary point of contact for fans and will chiefly oversee thorough investigations into suspected instances of illegal ticket touting, ensuring all cases are handled fairly across the fanbase, according to the Manchester Evening News.
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Details of the new executive role
An advertisement posted on the official club website detailed the extensive responsibilities of the new position. It stated: "This role is key to support the Club's mission to tackle ticket touting by independently managing a high volume of complex supporter investigations, sanctions, appeals and escalations. Use AI, technology and spreadsheet-based data analysis to identify patterns, trends and emerging risks, while applying excellent judgement and delivering clear, empathetic communication."
The statement continued: "Ensure every case is handled efficiently and consistently, upholding Club policy, values, legal obligations and fairness across the whole fanbase."
Fan protests and recent club bans
This administrative change follows a controversial decision by United to ban 685 season ticket holders who were allegedly involved in touting activities.
While the club have attempted to crack down on the black market, some suspended fans continue to protest their innocence. This widespread frustration culminated in a supporter demonstration during last month's Manchester derby. The new executive will be specifically tasked with rebuilding trust by ensuring supporters feel heard, informed and respected throughout their appeal process, regardless of the final outcome.
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What next for Man Utd?
United will now focus on finalising the recruitment for this crucial position to restore harmony at Old Trafford. Once the Supporter Escalations Executive is appointed, the club must quickly implement the new AI and data-driven protocols to effectively manage appeals and definitively stop the exploitation of genuine match-going fans.
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