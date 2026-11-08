Among the positives, the team's refusal to give up stands out. They turned a 0-2 deficit against Roma in the Champions League into a 3-2 win. Today, Zirkzee (92') and Dorgu (96') scored to rescue a match that had looked lost. They believe until the end, but that alone is not enough to inspire optimism about the future. Carrick may not be part of it, though he ruled out resigning after the match. The ball is now in the club's court. They will consider their options in the coming days.