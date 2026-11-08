Ten matches played, eight points won. Manchester United head into the November international break firmly in the relegation zone, just one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace on seven. Dorgu's 94th-minute goal made it 4-4 against Aston Villa today. Without it, United's position would look even worse. The Red Devils have won just one league match, a 5-2 victory over Ipswich on 30 August. After the break, they face Liverpool at Anfield in a keenly anticipated clash.
Manchester United draw 4-4 with Aston Villa: go into the break in the relegation zone. Carrick at risk
The defence keep conceding goals, Lammens struggles
Against Unai Emery's side, United repeated the same mistakes and showed the same shortcomings. Their poorly assembled squad lacked leaders, with players in key positions not up to the standard of the shirt. For Alysson and Jackson's first two goals (scored in the 1st and 4th minutes), Lammens was clearly at fault (United scouts were in the stands at Monza today to watch Carnesecchi up close), and the defence as a whole were poor again. United have conceded 19 goals in 10 matches. Only Palace, with 24, and Ipswich, with 20, have done worse.
Carrick’s future in doubt
Among the positives, the team's refusal to give up stands out. They turned a 0-2 deficit against Roma in the Champions League into a 3-2 win. Today, Zirkzee (92') and Dorgu (96') scored to rescue a match that had looked lost. They believe until the end, but that alone is not enough to inspire optimism about the future. Carrick may not be part of it, though he ruled out resigning after the match. The ball is now in the club's court. They will consider their options in the coming days.
Keane against Carrick
After the match, former Manchester United great Roy Keane tore into Carrick: "Carrick talks a lot, but he doesn't say much. He keeps saying we need to close ranks... He'd better get a move on with that."
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