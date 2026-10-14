Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: The tactics board - Luis Enrique's transition machine dismantles City's high line

The encounter at the Etihad was a fascinating clash of ideologies between Enzo Maresca and Luis Enrique. Manchester City sought to establish their customary dominance through sustained possession and a high-pressing 4-2-3-1 structure, aiming to suffocate the visitors in their own defensive third. Maresca’s plan focused on utilizing Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson as the double pivot to control the tempo, while relying on the individual brilliance of Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki to unlock the Parisian defence.

Conversely, Luis Enrique arrived with a clear strategy to exploit City's aggressive positioning. Paris Saint-Germain set up in a flexible 4-3-3 that prioritized verticality over horizontal ball circulation. By enticing City to commit numbers forward, PSG created vast expanses of space behind the hosts' backline. The primary objective was to bypass City’s initial press quickly and utilize the explosive speed of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue to isolate City’s centre-backs in 1v1 situations during rapid transitions.