Manchester City are drawing up contingency plans to mitigate the impending loss of Rodri, with Liverpool’s Mac Allister emerging as a surprise candidate to fill the void, according to talkSPORT.

The Citizens are braced for the exit of the influential Spaniard, who is currently finalizing a move to the Camp Nou. Reports suggest that a deal to take the World Cup-winning captain to Catalonia is now in the advanced stages, with an agreement over a £55 million package expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Losing a player of Rodri's stature represents a monumental challenge for Enzo Maresca, yet replacing the midfield lynchpin has been a primary focus of City’s recruitment strategy throughout the summer. The club has already been active, securing Elliot Anderson for a fee of £116m early in the window.

Furthermore, negotiations are currently underway with Lille for the services of Moroccan teenage sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi. While personal terms have been agreed with the youngster, City officials believe further experience is required in the middle of the park, leading to the internal discussions regarding Mac Allister's suitability for the role.