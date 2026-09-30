Manchester City case, Keane: "The trophies should be thrown in the bin"

Roy Keane, the former Manchester United icon, gave his view on the Manchester City case while speaking to ITV after the match between England and the Czech Republic: "They won on the pitch because they cheated. Those trophies should be thrown in the bin".





"They knew this would hurt a lot of people, but they did it anyway. If I were a player, I would throw those medals in the bin without hesitation. Of course I would; it's cheating... They won on the pitch because they cheated," the former midfielder reiterated.