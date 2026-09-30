Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Manchester City case, Keane: "The trophies should be thrown in the bin"

R. Keane
Manchester United
Manchester City

The former Red Devils icon speaks about their city rivals

Roy Keane, the former Manchester United icon, gave his view on the Manchester City case while speaking to ITV after the match between England and the Czech Republic: "They won on the pitch because they cheated. Those trophies should be thrown in the bin".


"They knew this would hurt a lot of people, but they did it anyway. If I were a player, I would throw those medals in the bin without hesitation. Of course I would; it's cheating... They won on the pitch because they cheated," the former midfielder reiterated.

  • In the end, Keane concluded: "I think the situation will be very difficult for the players, for manager Enzo Maresca and for the club, and for what they represent, when there are owners who have no qualms about cheating. It is complicated to maintain a level of excellence".

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI