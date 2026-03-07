VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo-esque! Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel scores UNREAL individual goal in Under-18 clash
A moment of individual genius
The Red Devils were in rampant mood throughout the contest, securing a dominant 5-1 lead as Gabriel took centre stage. His first goal of the afternoon was a display of pure technical audacity, as he let fly from 25 yards out with a deflected effort. The ball took a dramatic dip in the air, clipping the underside of the crossbar before nestling in the back of the net to signal the start of a special individual display. If his first goal was a display of clever technique, his second was a masterpiece of individual ability and raw power. The youngster beat two defenders with a piece of skill before firing into the top corner from around 25 yards out. It was a sequence that looked like it had been lifted straight from a prime Ronaldo highlights reel, combining nimble footwork to evade markers with a devastating finish that flew into the postage stamp. The sheer audacity to take the shot on from such a distance, following a successful dribble, spoke volumes of his sky-high confidence.
Watch the clip
Battling to keep a generational talent
Gabriel’s meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed by the giants of European football, and United have faced a significant struggle to retain his services. The situation reached a boiling point last year when his representatives suggested his future might lie away from Manchester, causing considerable concern within the club hierarchy. The stakes could not have been higher during those negotiations, especially with United's closest rivals hovering. Manchester City were among the teams seriously interested in signing him last summer, with Barcelona also known admirers.
The path to a Premier League debut
As the season enters its final stretch, the question remains whether Gabriel will see any senior minutes before the campaign concludes. United are pursuing a Champions League spot next term and may not have the luxury of giving Gabriel his Premier League debut this term given how fierce the battle for European football has been this season. While fans are eager to see the 15-year-old on the big stage, the coaching staff will likely prioritise his long-term physical development over a premature introduction to the rigours of top-flight football.