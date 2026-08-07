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Man Utd confirm Altay Bayindir exit as Celta Vigo loan deal includes permanent transfer clause

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A. Bayindir
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Manchester United have confirmed that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has left Old Trafford to join La Liga outfit Celta Vigo on a season-long loan. The Turkish international, who has struggled for consistent game time since arriving in England, heads to Spain in search of regular first-team football under Claudio Giraldez.

  • Permanent option included in Spanish switch

    The Red Devils have officially sanctioned a temporary exit for the 28-year-old shot-stopper, but the move could quickly become a permanent arrangement. According to Manchester Evening News, Celta Vigo have secured an option to make the move permanent for £3.5million next summer. United have protected their long-term interests in the deal by negotiating several performance-related bonuses and a high-percentage sell-on clause should Celta eventually sell the keeper for a profit.


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    Official club statement released

    The official club statement confirmed the move, stating: "Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has agreed to join La Liga side Celta Vigo on loan for the duration of the 2026/27 season, subject to registration.

    "The 28-year-old played six games for United last season, his third term since joining from Fenerbahce in 2023. Following his debut against Newport County in 2024, Altay has made 17 appearances in total for the club.

    "Bayindir now heads out to Spain to link up with Os Celestes, who finished sixth in La Liga last season under head coach Claudio Giraldez and are set to compete in this season's UEFA Europa League. Everyone at United wishes Altay the best of luck for the campaign ahead."

  • Bayindir's difficult spell at Old Trafford

    Bayindir arrived in Manchester from Fenerbahce three years ago in a deal worth £4.3m, carrying a reputation as one of Turkey's brightest talents between the posts. However, he found it difficult to displace the established starters and managed just 17 total appearances during his tenure.

    Despite briefly serving as the primary choice when former head coach Ruben Amorim initially moved Andre Onana out of his plans, Bayindir was unable to maintain his grip on the starting spot. He eventually lost his place to Senne Lammens following a dip in form and was effectively frozen out of the starting XI for the remainder of the campaign.


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    Carrick oversees goalkeeping overhaul

    The departure of Bayindir is part of a wider restructuring of the goalkeeping department under Michael Carrick. With Onana also departing on loan to Trabzonspor, the club has moved to bring in veteran experience by signing Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds United. Young Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek is also nearing a permanent exit, with Middlesbrough in advanced negotiations to secure the 22-year-old signature.


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