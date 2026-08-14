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Man City win the race! Midfield wonderkid snubs Man Utd and Liverpool to sign new long-term contract
City beat rivals to teenage sensation
Manchester City have sent a clear message to their rivals by convincing midfield prodigy Parker to sign a new long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to The Athletic. The 16-year-old was widely considered one of the most sought-after young talents in world football this summer, particularly after his previous terms with the club expired.
The race for his signature was far from a one-horse race, as United and Liverpool were among a host of leading clubs desperate to lure the teenager away from Etihad. Despite the tempting prospect of a fresh start elsewhere, Parker has opted to continue his development under the guidance of City’s coaching staff. He will initially sign scholarship terms before automatically transitioning to a full professional contract when he celebrates his 17th birthday.
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Maresca's personal touch seals the deal
A significant factor in Parker's decision to stay was the direct involvement of newly-appointed head coach Enzo Maresca. The Italian tactician has wasted no time in making his mark on the first-team squad, and his personal intervention proved decisive. Parker was reportedly taken aback not only by Maresca's extensive knowledge of his specific playing profile but also by a tailored individual presentation designed to illustrate his clear pathway into the senior setup at City.
Maresca was thoroughly impressed by Parker’s performance during the senior side’s pre-season tour of Asia, where the midfielder was notably the youngest member of the travelling party. Since returning from the tour, Parker has continued to train regularly with the first-team squad, further solidifying his status as a player on the verge of a major breakthrough.
A remarkable academy campaign
Parker’s rise through the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric since he joined Man City from West Ham in 2024. During the last campaign, he was a pivotal figure in the club's dominant youth setup, helping them retain the Under-18 Premier League North title.
Statistically, the young midfielder was one of the most productive players in the youth system last term. He managed an impressive return of six goals and seven assists across 21 appearances, showcasing his versatility as both a creator and a finisher.
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Pathway to the first team confirmed
With his future now secured, the 2026-27 season is expected to be a landmark year for the young star. While he will predominantly feature for the Elite Development Squad in the Under-21 Premier League, there is a strong expectation within the club that he will make his senior first-team debut this campaign.
The contract extension follows a trend of City securing their top assets, with the club having recently tied down senior stars like Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol to new deals. By retaining Parker, City have ensured that the next generation of talent remains just as formidable as the current first team.
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