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Fresh start for forgotten Man City star with Pep Guardiola gone? Future update on Kalvin Phillips after humbling fall from grace for £45m England international
The post-Guardiola landscape at Man City
The dawn of a new era at City, following the end of Guardiola’s historic 10-year tenure, has raised immediate questions regarding the future of those on the periphery of the squad. While Maresca has been lined up to succeed the Catalan, the change in the dugout might not provide the automatic lifeline Phillips was hoping for. The England international has struggled to find his feet at the Etihad, making just 32 appearances across all competitions since his switch from Leeds United in 2022.
Despite the connection with Maresca, who worked with Phillips during his previous spell as Guardiola’s assistant, City are expected to look into the transfer market for reinforcements. As they aim to reclaim the Premier League title and improve their European standing, the club appears more likely to move the midfielder on rather than integrate him back into a side that has evolved beyond him. With two years left on his lucrative contract, a resolution is needed for all parties.
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Sheffield United lead the chase
One club watching the situation with intense interest is Sheffield United, according to The Star. The Blades remain keen on bringing Phillips back to Bramall Lane, even after an injury-plagued loan spell during the second half of last season. Chris Wilder is a long-term admirer of the 30-year-old and believes that his influence extends far beyond what he can offer on the pitch, having been impressed by his professional conduct during his time in South Yorkshire.
The pursuit of Phillips has already had significant consequences for the United squad. The report adds that the club’s desire to secure a reunion with the former Leeds man was a major factor in the decision to release Jairo Riedewald. The Dutchman was reportedly surprised by the club’s U-turn after previously being led to believe his one-year contract option would be triggered, highlighting how much Wilder and his staff are prioritising the Man City man.
The financial hurdles of a deal
While a permanent move has been mooted in some circles, the report suggests United will likely push for another loan deal. The financial logistics remains the biggest hurdle, as Phillips’ wages are significantly higher than anything the Blades could afford on their own. However, City have previously shown a willingness to subsidise his salary to ensure the midfielder gets regular first-team football, a trend that may continue this summer.
Wilder is clearly enamoured with the midfielder's profile and what he brings to a dressing room. Speaking on the potential of a return, the Blades boss was open about his intentions.
“He’ll have a lot of people still after him,” Wilder admitted. “We’ve brought a really good pro in. He was unlucky with his injury and he’s not played as much as he wanted to play. I spoke to him and said that we’d love to be an option for you, your agent and your parent club if that is a possibility.”
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Wilder’s glowing recommendation
Despite the lack of playing time during his initial loan - restricted to just three appearances before an injury in the Steel City derby ended his season - Wilder believes the character of the player makes the gamble worthwhile. The manager is focused on building a squad with high-level experience and leadership, qualities he feels the England international possesses in abundance.
Wilder concluded: “He certainly ticks the box in terms of personality and characteristics, off the pitch and on it. If there’s an opportunity, I’m sure we’ll try and explore that one.”