Mamelodi Sundowns on course for a seventh PSL title, Rhulani Mokwena has pressure to emulate Pitso Mosimane & all eyes on ex-Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch

Mamelodi Sundowns are in pole position to make lightweight of yet another Premier Soccer League season as they have a massive advantage.

The postponement of the PSL return deprived supporters of a curtain raiser this week as teams will jump into the thick and thin of things this weekend. Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns might have played two draws before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations break, but they still have the last say.

Sundowns have a healthy lead and they can extend that this Saturday night when they play rivals Orlando Pirates, with the Thembinkosi Lorch new chapter being the leading talking point ahead of this ever-entertaining encounter.

Here, GOAL suggests what should happen with the PSL trophy, as its sponsors are set to present a new look trophy as Downs have won it three times in a row and have locked it in their glittery cabinet in Chloorkop. We also look at Sundowns' aspirations in the Caf Champions League while zooming into their new signings.