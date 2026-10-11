Malen sent off as Como and Roma draw 0-0: Gasperini two points behind Inter

Serie A, matchday 6
Como-Roma 0-0
Goalscorers: -
Sunday's lunchtime clash produces the first 0-0 of the season, after 54 matches. At 12.30pm, Cesc Fabregas's Como draw 0-0 at the Senigallia with Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma, in the sixth round of Serie A following the international break. Both coaches rank among the league's masters of football, while their sides look likelier than any others to become Inter's main challengers. A red card for Malen after a bad challenge on Kaiki in the 53rd minute leaves Roma with 10 men. The Dutchman will miss their next match against Genoa at the Olimpico. Como had won three and drawn two before a bad defeat at Frosinone. They are now five points off the top and three behind Roma, who drew 2-2 with Inter before the break and remain two points behind. Roma have not won at Como in the past three seasons. This time, they get only as far as the post with Lorenzo Pellegrini's first-half effort.Chivu's Inter benefit.