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Carnevali Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Malagò or Galliani: who do Juventus support? Carnevali’s comments

Juventus
Serie A

Juventus chief executive expresses the club's position

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

At the Juventus shareholders' meeting, club CEO Giovanni Carnevali also discussed the upcoming election for Figc president, with candidacies due tomorrow: "Adriano Galliani and Giovanni Malagò are two very prominent figures, people of great ability. Voting will take place on 14 December, however, so we have plenty of time to assess the candidates and look at their programmes too," reports Gazzetta.it.

  • Carnevali adds: "I believe we must also listen to all the other stakeholders to some extent, but above all I think that as a club we should contribute to improving the system and support whoever becomes the new federation president."

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV