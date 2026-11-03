At the Juventus shareholders' meeting, club CEO Giovanni Carnevali also discussed the upcoming election for Figc president, with candidacies due tomorrow: "Adriano Galliani and Giovanni Malagò are two very prominent figures, people of great ability. Voting will take place on 14 December, however, so we have plenty of time to assess the candidates and look at their programmes too," reports Gazzetta.it.
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Malagò or Galliani: who do Juventus support? Carnevali’s comments
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Carnevali adds: "I believe we must also listen to all the other stakeholders to some extent, but above all I think that as a club we should contribute to improving the system and support whoever becomes the new federation president."
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