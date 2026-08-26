Tensions boiled over in the closing stages of Lyon-Fener. As the Turks celebrated going through to the next round, Guendouzi tried to provoke his rivals by making, among other things, the Jul sign (a rapper from Marseille). That gesture sparked a reaction from Lyon fans and players, who tried to take matters into their own hands. A brawl then broke out on the pitch before the coaching staff separated the players. Caught by the cameras, the former Lazio player then shouted "Allez l’OM", meaning "Come on Marseille".





Worse followed in the tunnel. As the two teams left the pitch and headed for the dressing rooms, some players from both clubs came into contact in the tunnel. Videos quickly went viral on social media, showing the general tension and a full-blown manhunt. In the tight space, a melee involving more than 20 players and staff members broke out amid punches, slaps and wild chases. As well as Guendouzi, former Juventus player Openda was among the most agitated and, in one video, can be seen checking a facial wound inflicted moments earlier by an opponent.





Even before kick-off, it had started. Jeered from the warm-up and throughout the game at the Groupama Stadium, Guendouzi turned towards the OL supporters' section and showed them the middle finger several times. For that gesture, the former Lazio player could even be suspended , though sanctions could hit several of the protagonists in this saloon-style brawl.