It all kicked off in the closing stages of Lyon-Fenerbahce, the second leg of the Champions League play-offs as the Turks sealed victory and booked their place in the League Phase. The home side were left furious and directed most of it at the yellow-and-blue midfielder, former Lazio man, Matteo Guendouzi. The Frenchman, a former Marseille player and OM idol, mocked his rivals and sparked a brawl at the final whistle.
Translated by
Lyon-Fenerbahce, Guendouzi provokes and sparks a brawl: the gesture, the reference to Marseille and the middle finger. Everything happens
Tense scenes followed Lyon-Fener. As the Turks celebrated reaching the next round, Guendouzi set out to provoke his rivals by making, among other things, the Jul sign (a rapper from Marseille). That sparked a furious reaction from the Lyon fans and players, who tried to take matters into their own hands. A brawl broke out on the pitch before the coaching staff stepped in to separate the players. Caught by the cameras, the former Lazio man then shouted "Allez l’OM", meaning "Come on Marseille".
Yet it had started before kick-off. Jeered from the warm-up and throughout the match at the Groupama Stadium, Guendouzi turned towards the OL supporters’ section and showed them his middle finger several times. The former Lazio man could even be suspended for the gesture.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting