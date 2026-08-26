Tense scenes followed Lyon-Fener. As the Turks celebrated reaching the next round, Guendouzi set out to provoke his rivals by making, among other things, the Jul sign (a rapper from Marseille). That sparked a furious reaction from the Lyon fans and players, who tried to take matters into their own hands. A brawl broke out on the pitch before the coaching staff stepped in to separate the players. Caught by the cameras, the former Lazio man then shouted "Allez l’OM", meaning "Come on Marseille".





Yet it had started before kick-off. Jeered from the warm-up and throughout the match at the Groupama Stadium, Guendouzi turned towards the OL supporters’ section and showed them his middle finger several times. The former Lazio man could even be suspended for the gesture.