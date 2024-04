Mzansi is mourning the loss of the 24-year-old Glamour Boys defender who was shot dead on Wednesday night.

The country is still in shock after the untimely demise of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs who was killed in Johannesburg in a hijacking incident on Wednesday.

Safa, PSL and Fifa have shared their messages of condolence to the club and the football family at large after the tragic loss.

GOAL shares their messages to the public as the fans come to terms with what has befallen the football fraternity.