'Everything they won is deserved' - Luis Enrique leaps to defense of Manchester City amid Premier League FFP scandal

As Manchester City find themselves at the centre of a monumental legal storm involving 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, they have found an unlikely ally in the French capital.

The investigation into City’s finances, covering a period from 2009 to 2018, has led to widespread speculation regarding potential punishments, ranging from massive fines to points deductions or even expulsion from the top flight.

Speaking to the media ahead of PSG's Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, Enrique was clear about his stance on the situation. 'It’s a lot of noise around big clubs. We will have to wait for the final decision of the person who is going to decide that. We are waiting and I hope that everything will end well for Manchester City because everything that was done on the pitch was incredible. All the trophies they won are deserved. We must wait for those who decide,' the PSG boss said in quotes reported by Foot Mercato.