Getty Images Sport
'Everything they won is deserved' - Luis Enrique leaps to defense of Manchester City amid Premier League FFP scandal
Enrique backs City's sporting merit
As Manchester City find themselves at the centre of a monumental legal storm involving 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, they have found an unlikely ally in the French capital.
The investigation into City’s finances, covering a period from 2009 to 2018, has led to widespread speculation regarding potential punishments, ranging from massive fines to points deductions or even expulsion from the top flight.
Speaking to the media ahead of PSG's Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, Enrique was clear about his stance on the situation. 'It’s a lot of noise around big clubs. We will have to wait for the final decision of the person who is going to decide that. We are waiting and I hope that everything will end well for Manchester City because everything that was done on the pitch was incredible. All the trophies they won are deserved. We must wait for those who decide,' the PSG boss said in quotes reported by Foot Mercato.
- AFP
Respecting the legal process
While acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Enrique was careful to maintain a balanced perspective on the ongoing investigation.
Enrique further elaborated on his view of the English club's recent history, doubling down on his praise for their sporting identity. 'It’s a surprise, but you have to respect the process and wait for the final decision of the authority in charge. If I only speak about football, about what I saw on the pitch, I think they deserved their trophy, I like what they offered on the pitch,' he added.
A decorated era under scrutiny
The accusations against Manchester City cover a period (2009 to 2018) during which the club secured three Premier League titles, three League Cups, and two Community Shields, creating a significant divide within the footballing community.
Both sides head into Wednesday's encounter on the back of impressive opening-day victories in the Champions League, with Manchester City securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Porto, while Paris Saint-Germain delivered a dominant performance to crush Slovan Bratislava 6-1.
- Getty Images
Manchester City's defiant response
In response to the Premier League commission's findings, Manchester City issued a defiant official statement maintaining their complete innocence against all financial allegations. Expressing deep 'disappointment and surprise' at the verdict, the club firmly asserted that it possesses a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence supporting its position, while criticizing the ruling for containing 'clear material errors of law, principle, and fact.'
Having diligently respected the regulatory process throughout the multi-year investigation, the club vowed not to let the matter rest. Consequently, City confirmed their commitment to pursuing all available legal and appeal avenues with relentless determination in order to fully clear their name and protect their global reputation.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting