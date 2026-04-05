Lucy Bronze & Chelsea ‘not making excuses’ for sorry WSL title defence as Lionesses legend sets her sights on another trophy

The disappointment of a Women’s Champions League exit usually leaves a lingering shadow, but Lucy is already looking ahead to the next mission. With the Women's Super League title race proving to be an uphill battle, the focus has shifted sharply toward domestic cup success to salvage the campaign.

Bronze, a serial winner who joined Chelsea with a pedigree for trophies, is adamant that the squad has plenty left to fight for. "We’ve got an FA Cup game on Monday, we’re the holders of that," Bronze said. "We want to get to Wembley, we want to get to the final. We want to win another trophy this season."



