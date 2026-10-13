Asked whether the clash with Al Hilal, the club he previously coached, carried any special feelings for him, Lucescu replied: "When we are inside the pitch and before we prepare for the match, we do not think about such feelings or memories. Those memories remain present in our minds."

"I fully realise how important that era was, but when we enter the atmosphere of the match, the feelings are confined only to how we prepare and set ourselves up for the game," he went on.

Lucescu then saluted the physical and organisational display Al Hilal put together. "I believe that teams on the pitch have their own style of play, and they have a plan, organisation, counter-attacks and a particular momentum," said the Romanian. "I saw in front of me a team that entered the game with great motivation, and which has many players capable of running and covering spaces, so they were not affected by the temperatures."

"Sometimes you may be affected by the weather conditions and at other times you are not, and that depends entirely on how much motivation you have," he added.