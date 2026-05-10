‘Love it there’ - Could Paul Mullin play for Wrexham again as promotion-winning favourite of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac prepares for return to the Racecourse Ground?

Speaking on The Overlap, Mullin and Wrexham defender Conor Coady discussed their next moves after their respective loan spells. Coady explained: "Certainly in the summer, I will be going back for preseason and I will have a conversation with the manager. I have already spoken to him. I think people think when you leave a club, things have happened. Nothing happened - I just wasn’t fitting in at that moment in time, and I am just desperate to play football. An opportunity arose in January, and I spoke to the manager at Charlton, who was absolutely brilliant with me, and I took the opportunity."

Mullin echoed this: "The same as Conor, I will be going back. I haven’t heard from the manager most of the season anyway, apart from January. When you are contracted to the club and you love it there, you go back and see what happens."

Reflecting on his spell at Wrexham and their progress without him, Mullin added: "It was unbelievable, and it has been a Hollywood story. I know people say it is not a fairytale, but it is for the fans especially. They went 15 years without being in the [Football] League, literally nearly went into extinction, and had to put their own money in to keep it going. To be in the position they are in, to finish just outside the playoffs this season, has been unbelievable. It has been everything that everyone has seen. It has been a journey and a ride, and I don’t think it is going to stop with the ambitions of the people at the club."