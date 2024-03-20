'Lorch got tired of playing for badge at Orlando Pirates! Bucs not giving players money worthy their worth, he got a better offer from Mamelodi Sundowns'

Lorch ended his association with the Soweto giants on the very last day of the January transfer window and opted to join the Premier Soccer League defending champions.
In a recent interview, former Bucs star Steve Lekoelea opined the attacker was lured by money because he was not getting enough at Pirates.
That set tongues wagging on social media with a number of fans wholeheartedly agreeing with Lekoelea's assessment, while some point the finger at the Sea Robbers not paying their players accordingly.
Article continues below