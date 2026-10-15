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cm grafica leoni liverpool 2025 26 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Liverpool, when will Leoni play again? Iraola clarifies: “We’ve lost a month – here’s when he’ll be back”

G. Leoni
Liverpool
A. Iraola

The Reds’ manager discusses the young former Parma defender’s recovery from injury

Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool manager, has given an update on Giovanni Leoni's condition and recovery timetable. Born in 2006, the former Parma defender suffered an injury last season after just one appearance for the Reds.


Leoni tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his Liverpool debut, in a Carabao Cup match against Southampton at Anfield in September 2025. Over the past year, he has worked tirelessly with the club's medical staff at the AXA Training Centre on his recovery programme and is now edging closer to team training.


The Reds initially expected the 19-year-old to return to the squad during the most recent international break, but now expect him during the one in November. They are taking an extremely cautious approach to his fitness.


At today's press conference ahead of the match against Brentford, Iraola said, as reported on Liverpool's official website: "It's taking longer than expected. The plan was for him to train with the team during the last international break, but that will probably happen during the next one; we've therefore lost a month in the recovery process."


  • Iraola continues: "As for Giovanni's injury, I wasn't there, but speaking to the medical staff, it emerged that it was not just the anterior cruciate ligament: it was a serious injury that involved several other structures in the knee besides the cruciate ligament.


    "He needs to feel very confident in himself: the rehabilitation process requires great care, and we want to make sure that, once he returns to the squad, he is in optimal condition.


    "It is true that there has been, not exactly a setback, but let's say a slight delay. The current plan is for him to return during the next break. It is not far off, although it is true that the timescale has lengthened a little compared with what was expected."


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