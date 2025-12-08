Getty
Liverpool bosses consider leaving Mohamed Salah at HOME after explosive outburst as they prepare for Champions League clash against Inter
Bench duty: Salah named among the substitutes in three successive games
The comments were made in the wake of a thrilling 3-3 draw at Leeds that saw Salah named among the substitutes for a third successive game. He failed to make it off the bench at Elland Road, with Slot favouring alternative options.
Salah cut a frustrated figure throughout a disappointing evening in West Yorkshire that saw Liverpool collapse in spectacular fashion - having led 2-0 and 3-2 - to drop more precious Premier League points. Their superstar forward aired his frustration afterwards.
Thrown under the bus: What Salah said in stunning rant
Salah said: “The third time on the bench, I think for the first time in my career. I'm very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.
“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much. I will always do. I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn't know if I would start or not, but I knew.
“Yesterday I said to them, come to the Brighton game [on 13 December]. I don't know if I am going to play or not, but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to Africa Cup of Nations. I don't know what is going to happen when I am there.”
Does Salah have a future at Liverpool? Transfer speculation
The 33-year-old forward went on to say of his situation: “It is not acceptable for me. I don't know why this is happening to me. I don't get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player. How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don't think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club.
“After what I have done for the club it really hurts. You can imagine, really. After going from home to the club and you don't know if you are starting. I know the club too well, I have been here many years. Tomorrow [Jamie] Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that's fine.”
Quizzed on whether he has any future on Merseyside, having signed a two-year contract extension over the summer, Salah said: “I cannot say it is impossible, but from what I feel, I have done so much for the club, I love the fans and the club so much, but I don't know what is going to happen next.”
Left at home: Liverpool consider leaving Salah out of Inter clash
The Daily Mail reports on how Liverpool are now “facing a decision” on Salah and their plans for a European trip to San Siro. The Reds are due to travel to Italy on Monday, with club chiefs “still deciding whether to punish” their superstar No.11. It is added by talkSPORTthat Slot still has the club's backing despite this incident and another disappointing result against Leeds.
The Reds are scheduled to train at 11.45am before flying to Milan. Slot and one first-team player are obliged to speak with the media at 6.30pm UK time. The stunning Salah situation will be addressed during that press conference.
It may be that a man with 250 goals for Liverpool through 420 games is left behind and does not form part of Slot’s travelling party. He is yet to start a Champions League away game this season. Whoever Slot calls upon against Inter, he needs them to deliver as questions are being asked of his future - a matter of months out from landing the Premier League title - with just one win being secured through the Reds’ last six games in all competitions.
