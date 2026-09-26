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Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus join Manchester United in winter transfer battle for Crystal Palace star
Manchester United lead the race for Mitchell
Manchester United are currently leading the race to sign Mitchell, according to a report by journalist Ekrem Konur. The left-back has entered a difficult phase with Crystal Palace, as contract extension talks have stalled.
Risking the loss of Mitchell on a free transfer if no agreement is reached, Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to consider offers in the region of £20 million to £25m when the transfer window opens in January. Manchester United are urgently seeking more stability on the left side of their defence and view Mitchell as an ideal candidate to solve their ongoing issues.
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Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus join the battle
While Manchester United are pushing hard for the transfer, they face fierce competition from other European heavyweights. Liverpool have identified Mitchell as a player who would bring valuable Premier League experience and provide excellent depth on their left flank.
Chelsea are also closely analysing the situation, seeing the potential £25m deal as a cost-effective way to strengthen their squad without spending exorbitant fees.
Interest extends beyond England, with Italian giants Juventus inquiring about Mitchell's availability as they look to add versatile defensive options to their backline for the second half of the season.
Mitchell shines for Crystal Palace this season
Mitchell has established himself as a crucial figure at Crystal Palace since graduating from their academy, making 250 appearances, scoring eight goals, and providing 18 assists. He has already enjoyed huge success with the club, helping them win the FA Cup in 2025, followed by the Conference League and English Super Cup in the 2025/26 season. So far this term, Mitchell has played five Premier League matches and scored two goals. His ability to defend in one-on-one situations and support attacks makes him a highly attractive prospect for teams playing in the Champions League.
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What next for the English defender?
Formal negotiations between the interested clubs and Crystal Palace have not yet begun, but official bids are expected to arrive in January. Crystal Palace still hope to agree a new contract, but the lure of Champions League football could convince Mitchell to leave. If a transfer happens, Crystal Palace will likely demand performance bonuses and a sell-on clause.
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