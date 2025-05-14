Liverpool to do battle with Man City & Bayern Munich! Florian Wirtz visits Reds' training facilities as Bayer Leverkusen star weighs up transfer decision
Liverpool are set to rival Manchester City and Bayern Munich for Florian Wirtz, with the Bayer Leverkusen star visiting the Reds' training facilities.
- Liverpool join the race for Wirtz
- Man City & Bayern are also vying for his services
- German allegedly visited Reds' training centre