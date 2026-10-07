ISI Photos
'Hard to process!' – Emotional Argentina trio open up on life without Lionel Messi
Young stars battle emotions during historic farewell
Argentina's next generation of stars admitted to feeling overwhelming emotion during Lionel Messi's farewell match at the Monumental Stadium. Lisandro Martinez, Franco Mastantuono, and Enzo Fernandez were among the squad members reflecting on the captain's departure after the 3-0 victory against Benin.
The younger squad members highlighted the immense impact Messi made on their individual careers.
Enzo Fernandez summed up the feeling in the dressing room: "We are going to miss him a lot."
- Sebastian Frej
Mastantuono hails lifelong idol and inspiration
Teenage playmaker Franco Mastantuono revealed how emotional he felt standing alongside his hero on the pitch. "I was very excited, because he has been my idol since I was a kid. I tried to put on a brave face, even though I was sad," Mastantuono confessed.
"I would tell him to keep going, given how he is. He is a great player, a true captain."
"He was always my flag-bearer, my inspiration."
Martinez admits emotional weight on squad
Defender Lisandro Martinez revealed that the anticipation surrounding Messi's final home match created unique pressure inside the camp. "We played with enormous anxiety. It seemed like it would never arrive, and today it did," Martinez explained.
"It is still hard to process, to leave and know that he will not be available for the next FIFA date."
"We try to make sure he enjoys these moments to the fullest, because they go by so fast."
- ISI Photos
Stepping into the future without number 10
As Argentina prepare for future international fixtures, the young core must now apply the lessons learned from their legendary captain. Players like Martinez, Fernandez, and Mastantuono will carry the mantle into the next generation.
"He is a very important person to us," Martinez concluded.
Argentina will return to action without their iconic leader in the next international window.
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