Lionesses starlet Khiara Keating completes Liverpool transfer after rejecting new contract at Manchester City

Keating won the WSL Golden Glove at the end of that campaign, becoming the youngest player ever to do so, but her game time would dwindle from there on out. She started 12 league games the following year, down from 22, and was granted only four WSL starts this past season, as City ended their 10-year wait for another league title under new head coach Andree Jeglertz. The 22-year-old was the starting goalkeeper in the FA Cup but she missed out on victory at Wembley in the final after suffering a concussion.

Speaking to GOAL in May, she admitted a lack of minutes had been "tough", adding: "At the end of the day, everyone wants to play, so not getting as many minutes as I can in the league was a bit disappointing." It had also led to Keating being left out of some of England's squads, in the same season that she made her Lionesses debut, at the Etihad Stadium back in October.

As such, it was always going to be interesting to see if the shot-stopper looked at a move away from Manchester this summer, to give herself the best possible chance of being in the mix for the England squad ahead of next summer's Women's World Cup. She's now made that decision, reuniting with Taylor at Liverpool, where one would expect her to be the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper.