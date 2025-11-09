Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi's move to Galatasaray gathers pace as club president plays up prospect of 'easily' signing Argentine GOAT from Inter Miami
Massive move for MLS star Messi on the cards?
Galatasaray have a proven track record in recent seasons of signing high-profile players, which has driven forward their dominance of Turkish football. Forward Mauro Icardi joined on loan before making a permanent move, famously becoming the league's top scorer during the 2023-24 campaign. The club made a record-shattering £65 million ($85.5m) permanent signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen earlier this year. Other major acquisitions included the free transfers Wilfried Zaha and Belgian playmaker Dries Mertens, alongside other key players like Lucas Torreira.
But signing Messi would be a massive undertaking, the diminutive genius has transformed Inter Miami since his arrival in 2023, leading the club to its first trophy, the Leagues Cup. He was also instrumental in their 2024 Supporters' Shield win and in setting the league's record for most regular-season points. Messi's brilliance has elevated the entire team and significantly boosted the MLS's global profile. He continues to deliver decisive performances, as seen in the recent MLS Cup playoffs.
- AFP
'You can easily ask the Messi question'
But Messi's elite profile in the MLS is no deterrent to Gala president Ozbek, who was asked by Turkish reporters about rumours linking them with the little magician. "Did you say Messi? Galatasaray's most successful point is the transfers it has made," Ozbek is quoted as saying by Fanatik. We didn't make too many transfers, but we made the transfers we needed, we kept the team. We kept the backbone of the team that became champion three years in a row, especially the whole team. I believe we built a successful team with transfers. We raised the bar very high. We made the highest transfer in the history of Turkish football. Galatasaray's economic level is suitable for these transfers."
He added: "We have raised the level of success to a high level, so you can easily ask the Messi question. While doing all this, we have achieved a good financial situation and we are not doing anything that will disrupt this. All the work we do, all of it has to stay within our financial capacity. That's why we have built a good team and hopefully we have goals in Europe. We will do whatever it takes to reach these goals."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Major hurdles to sign Messi
There are a few stumbling blocks for Ozbek to overcome in his pursuit of Messi. The talismanic Argentina superstar has just signed a new deal to keep him in Miami until 2028, when he’ll be 41 and he has recently spoken of how much he's enjoying life on the Florida coast.
Messi recently said: "We were so happy living in Barcelona, the family and the kids, we had everything and we all grew up there. Imagine, I came when I was 13 years old... I built my entire life there. Here in Miami it was different because it was a family decision. Since arriving in Miami, the experience has been wonderful... Living in this amazing city first, then the affection of the people! Everything."
- AFP
Slim chance of landing the GOAT
There is a glimmer of hope for Galatasaray however, as Messi will not play in domestic competition between December and March during the MLS close-season. The Argentina star, who is hoping to lead his side out as they defend their crown at next year's World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico earns an eye-watering £15 million ($19.7m), but Gala have shown they're happy to spend big to tempt big-name stars in recent seasons.
Advertisement