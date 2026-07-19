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Has Lionel Messi been ‘cursed’ by $1.5m bet? Drake reveals World Cup final wager ahead of Argentina vs Spain - with support from rap superstar not always appreciated
Drake doubles down on Argentina with massive stake
Messi is no stranger to pressure, but as he prepares to lead Argentina out against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, a new narrative has emerged away from the pitch. Drake has revealed a staggering $1.5 million bet on the South American giants to secure victory within 90 minutes.
The potential payout for the music mogul is as eye-watering as the initial stake, with a successful result projected to return roughly $5.1 million. While the Canadian rap icon clearly believes in the talent of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the news has been met with significant trepidation by the Argentine faithful.
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Recent losses fuel superstition ahead of final
The superstition, widely known as the "Drake Curse", suggests that any athlete or team that receives public support from the rapper is destined for a disappointing result.
Concerns surrounding Argentina's fate are amplified by Drake’s recent string of betting disasters. Earlier this year, he reportedly suffered a $1 million loss after the New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl in February. Furthermore, he lost another $300,000 after backing Jannik Sinner to overcome Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.
Beyond football, the rapper's betting history is littered with expensive failures across various disciplines. According to reports from Marca, his net losses in football betting alone are believed to surpass $1.9 million. Website TheDrakeCurse, which tracks his public wagers, currently labels him as "cursed," noting that he has a strike rate of just 36.8% over nearly 90 high-stakes bets.
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Argentina’s battle against the omens
However, there is a historical silver lining for Lionel Scaloni’s side. Drake notoriously won a $1 million bet on Argentina during the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, accurately predicting their triumph over France - with penalties required in order to determine a winner.
Despite the noise, Argentina will rely on their technical brilliance rather than superstition. Messi has already overcome the "IShowSpeed Curse" earlier in the tournament, where the popular streamer's presence was thought to be a bad omen.
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Messi vs Yamal: The ultimate showdown
Facing a Spain team that boasts the tournament's best defensive record and a core of Barcelona stars, the psychological battle is just as intense as the physical one. The final is also being framed as a poetic full-circle moment for Messi. The Inter Miami star will face off against Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, a teenager who has dominated headlines throughout the competition.
Argentina are looking to become only the third nation in history to win consecutive World Cups, a feat that would cement Messi's legacy beyond any further debate.
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