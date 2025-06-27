CWC WL GFXGOAL
Krishan Davis

Lionel Messi, Brazil's surprise packages, the Bellingham brothers and the biggest winners & losers of the Club World Cup group stage

Winners & LosersFIFA Club World CupFEATURESChelseaAtletico MadridInter Miami CFBayern MunichReal MadridBotafogo RJPalmeirasFlamengoFluminenseAuckland City FCManchester CityJuventusInterJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamN. JacksonL. MessiEstevao

With the opening phase of the new-look tournament now complete, it's time to reflect on who's surpassed expectations and who's fallen woefully short

No-one really knew what to expect from the revamped Club World Cup, as the planet's elite flew out to the United States for the expanded summer tournament. But after a rip-roaring group stage that has thrown up no shortage of drama, suffice to say we are locked in.

We've seen upsets, truly remarkable scorelines, big hitters sent packing and even some Lionel Messi heroics under the baking sun - pretty much everything you look for from a major tournament in the modern era.

But who have been the success stories and surprise packages, who's surpassed expectations and who has fallen woefully short? Here are GOAL's winners and losers from the Club World Cup group stage...

