'If he wants to score, he'll have to work for it!' - Marcel Dandjinou refuses to grant Lionel Messi easy goals in final international match

As the footballing world prepares to bid farewell to Messi in his final home match for the Albiceleste- following the legend's decision to retire from international football with 125 goals in 207 caps - Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has made it clear that his side will not be providing any handouts.

Speaking from Buenos Aires ahead of the clash, Dandjinou acknowledged the historic nature of the event while maintaining his professional focus - with Messi looking to bounce back after his final competitive appearance ended in a painful 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. 'For me, this match isn't like any other. I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, because it's Messi's last match. It's a special game,' the goalkeeper declared. 'We're here for Argentina and for Messi, but we mustn't forget that we also represent our country. We're here to defend Benin. This is football: eleven against eleven. We can win, draw, or they can win... We're not here to be tourists in Argentina; we're here to play and compete.'