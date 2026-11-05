Here's the surprise: Jesus had been planning to call Ronaldo up to the Portugal squad, due to be announced on Friday, because the coach wanted to keep relying on his captain. Then it became clear the relationship between them was no longer what it had been.

According to the newspaper, Ronaldo had ignored the messages the manager sent him over the past weeks. That silence laid bare the widening gap between the pair, whose relationship had reached a stage of complete estrangement after the events in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

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