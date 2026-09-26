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Licina CremoneseGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Licina works magic as Cremonese beat Monza: and on Friday there is Juventus

A. Licina
Juventus
Cremonese
Monza

The 19-year-old has remained in Italy despite being called up by Germany Under-20s in order to settle better into Pecchia's system

In today's friendly at the Silvio and Luigi Berlusconi Sports Centre in Monzello, Cremonese beat Monza 3-2 away from home. De Luca, Baschirotto and Elia scored for the visitors, while Ngonge and Antov got Monza's goals. The 19-year-old Adin Licina, on loan at Cremonese from Juventus, was one of the players who drew most attention from fans and observers.


At first, Licina had been called up by Germany Under-20s for the upcoming international fixtures. Cremonese, however, chose to speak to the German federation and asked to keep the player in Cremona and spare him international duty, with the aim of allowing Licina to continue training under Pecchia.


  • Licina shares

    Licina was at the heart of three key moments today, as reported on the Cremonese website:


    14' - Cremonese goal. Licina wins the ball inside the six-yard box and pulls it straight back for Thorsby, whose first-time effort brings a sharp save from Stranjar. De Luca beats Antov to the rebound and scores from close range.


    37' - Pezzella breaks down the left, drives into the box and wins a corner with his cross. From the set-piece, Licina finds Luperto's head, but the Monza defence clear.


    50' - Elia drifts out to the right and crosses for Licina. The No. 10 takes it at the far post and shoots, forcing another sharp save from Strajnar.


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  • Monza v Cremonese 2-3, the match report

    Monza: Strajnar; Lucchesi (46' Colonnese), Maye, Foe Ondoa (86' Mariani), Colombo (71' Akinsanmiro), Zeballos (71' Folorunsho), Mota (46' Cutrone), Ngonge (71' Colpani), Antov, Carboni (46' Attinasi), Ballabio. Available: Ballabio, Rota Bulò, Villa M., Varesis, Scifo. Manager: Juric.

    Cremonese: Fulignati (46' Festa); Thorsby (66' Marsi), Pezzella (46' Rocchetti), Luperto (46' Grassi), Baschirotto (66' Bianchetti), De Luca (66' Djuric), Licina (66' Bonazzoli), Collocolo (66' Gerli), Nasti (46' Elia), Barros Cabezas (46' Herzuah (71' Bignamini (86' Villa R.))), Vogliacco (66' Barbieri). Available: Agazzi, Liberali. Manager: Pecchia.


    Referee: Turrini of Florence. Assistants: Trinchieri of Milan and Zanellati of Seregno.


    Bookings: None. Corners: 4-8


    Goals: 7' Ngonge (M), 14' De Luca (C), 52' Baschirotto (C), 70' Antov (M), 83' Elia (C)

  • Friday Juventus

    Cremonese are in action at the Juventus Training Center on Friday 2 October at 12:30 in a friendly against Luciano Spalletti's side. For Licina, who featured in Juventus's pre-season preparations and friendlies over the summer, it will be a good chance to return to the Juventus set-up, continue his integration into Cremonese's system and catch the eye of the Juventus hierarchy.

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