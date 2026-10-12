Liberali off Fabregas’s radar: a new Baturina or a new Kuhn?

Baturina needed five months to learn what his manager wanted and put his tactical instructions into practice. Liberali has time on his side: he is younger than his team-mate and has only one season in Serie B behind him. The former AC Milan player faces competition from players used to performing at a high level, but he can use this period to take on his manager's advice and make the most of the minutes he gets. Nicolas Khun also spent much of the previous season out of Fabregas's plans, but unlike Baturina, he failed to establish himself. The 26-year-old German accepted a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer, freeing up the squad space needed to sign Liberali.