Matteo Liberali has fallen off Como's radar in recent weeks. The 2007-born talent, signed from Catanzaro in mid-July for a total outlay of 6 million, last appeared on 4 September, playing a few minutes in the win against Genoa at the Ferraris. The 19-year-old then stayed on the bench for the next three matches, against Parma, Frosinone and Roma, as Cesc Fabregas preferred other options in attack. Como aren't concerned. They see three successive matches without playing time as a normal part of the process, given how difficult it is to settle into the Spanish manager's system.
Liberali off Fabregas’s radar: a new Baturina or a new Kuhn?
The similarities with Baturina
The manager's handling of the attacking midfielder echoes his approach to Martin Baturina in the first half of last season. The 23-year-old arrived by the lake in June 2025 for a fee of 25 million, with 18 million guaranteed and 7 million in bonuses. Despite the fee paid to prise him away from Dinamo Zagreb and his Champions League experience with the Croatian club, the player born in 2003 initially struggled for playing time, making just 10 appearances up to 6 January. Four days later, a sudden feint took him past the defenders before he curled a blistering right-footed shot against Bologna. The goal came in the closing minutes and spared his side defeat. It also unlocked Baturina's development. He grew increasingly central to Fabregas's tactical plans and became one of Serie A's leading players.
The ‘Kuhn risk’
Baturina needed five months to learn what his manager wanted and put his tactical instructions into practice. Liberali has time on his side: he is younger than his team-mate and has only one season in Serie B behind him. The former AC Milan player faces competition from players used to performing at a high level, but he can use this period to take on his manager's advice and make the most of the minutes he gets. Nicolas Khun also spent much of the previous season out of Fabregas's plans, but unlike Baturina, he failed to establish himself. The 26-year-old German accepted a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer, freeing up the squad space needed to sign Liberali.
Fabregas’s confidence
Liberali is on excellent terms with Como, as Fabregas recently confirmed at the Festival dello Sport in Trento. "I told him plainly that we weren't signing him because he was Italian, but because of how he plays, his personality, his character and his ability to play even in unfavourable situations." Fabregas clearly rates his talent, but Liberali still needs time to learn.
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