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Liam Rosenior 'didn't say much' to Chelsea players after Everton defeat as Jorrel Hato reveals squad's 'quiet' reaction
Pressure rising as Chelsea lose again
Rosenior saw his Chelsea team crash to another defeat on Saturday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. A brace from Beto and a fine strike from Iliman Ndiaye gave the Toffees a deserved win and poured more misery on the Blues. Chelsea have now failed to win a game since victory over Championship side Wrexham in the FA Cup. The run of defeats have seen the Blues knocked out of the Champions League and slip to sixth in the Premier League. Chelsea have also been hit with a nine-month ban on registering academy players as well as being slapped with a hefty £10.75 million ($13.7m) fine from the Premier League after being found guilty of breaching competition regulations. To compound matters further, Rosenior has also had to deal with star midfielder Enzo Fernandez fuelling speculation about a potential move away from the club after the defeat to PSG.
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Hato reveals Chelsea's reaction
Hato spoke about the team's disappointment after losing again. He told BBC's Match of the Day: "I’m very disappointed of course. We tried but today was not enough. I don’t know what it is, but, how painful it is we have to take this one, and look forward. We have an international break everyone has time to think about the next game. We are still in the FA Cup, and also there’s the top four so we have to look forward."
The defender also spoke about the mood in the squad after the loss, adding: "Quiet. Of course, everybody is disappointed but we have to look forward. It’s painful this one, but we have to look forward."
And Hato admitted Rosenior did not have too much to say to his players. He explained: "Not really much, because he’s disappointed as well. Actually he said, what I said, we have to go forward even with how painful this is. I don’t have to say anything about the fans, they were great today, but it’s important to stay together as a team, as players and the whole club."
Rosenior defends his tactics
Rosenior was quizzed on his team's results and insisted "it is not a tactical thing." The Chelsea boss was also willing to take responsibility for his team's poor run.
"I want to protect my players always. I always will. I take responsibility for that lapse in concentration. But that's what it is. That's happened too many times in my time recently for me not to tell the truth as it is," he added.
"For me, we arrived into the final third a lot. We had an edgy start in terms of cheap giveaways that we gave away, then we managed to gain control of the game and were in their half and we were arriving and creating moments which we don't take. We're not clinical enough. Then out of nowhere, it feels like out of nowhere, they score. It's not the first time that that's happened.
"What happens in football, if you are in a run, a difficult run of games against big teams, your energy levels and your confidence levels can drop if the other team score first. That's what happened. [Jordan] Pickford makes a world-class save at 1-0.
"Then we come out in the second half and have control of the game. Then we make a mistake and they're 2-0 up. It gives them even more energy. It's about flow and momentum. We didn't have that in the game today."
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What comes next?
Chelsea now have time to reset over the international break before resuming with some crunch fixtures. The Blues host Port Vale in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup next and then welcome Manchester City and Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
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