Making his first Bundesliga start, Samuele Inacio needed just 74 minutes to convince everyone of his talent. “He should just do whatever he wants on the pitch. He’s so good, you simply have to let him get on with it,” said international Maximilian Beier of the promising youngster whom Borussia Dortmund signed from Atalanta Bergamo’s youth academy almost two years ago.
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“Let him just do whatever he wants!” The club’s latest wonderkid is igniting big dreams at BVB and leaving even himself “speechless”
Inacio lived up to the scouting reports on his competitive debut, showing the “good touch”, dribbling, finishing and vision that had impressed BVB’s recruiters. Sporting director Ole Book rated the 4–0 (3–0) victory over SC Freiburg as a promising first outing for the Italian, yet cautioned against over-hype. Yet he cautioned, “It was a promising debut in the starting line-up, but we shouldn’t overestimate it.”
Undetterred by the sell-out crowd at BVB’s 1,000th Bundesliga home fixture, the teenager played with bold freedom against a Freiburg side that offered little resistance. In the 74th minute the 18-year-old was substituted to loud applause; earlier, he had helped set up Serhou Guirassy’s 14th-minute strike that made it 2-0. “He’s a bit shy, but he’s opening up more every day,” added Beier, who had netted the eighth-minute opener. “He’s a talented kid with some brutal dribbling skills.”
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Could Inacio be Julian Brandt’s successor at BVB? Kovac pours cold water on the hype.
Sporting director Book and head coach Niko Kovac are delighted with Inacio’s progress. Julian Brandt’s exit is official: his contract expires this summer and will not be extended, creating a vacancy in the attack. If Inacio builds on his encouraging form, he could soon shoulder more responsibility.
Kovac stressed that raw ability is not enough; he also needs to see hard work, discipline and diligence on the training pitch. The coach was otherwise tight-lipped about the youngster. Instead, he focused on the milestone his side had just reached: “We deserved to win our 1,000th Bundesliga home game—a fine milestone, a great result,” Kovac said.
Thanks to the win, BVB also clinched a spot in next season’s Champions League, though that had been mere formality. “I wasn’t particularly worried. This squad has too much quality,” said Book. “I never doubted, but it feels different once it’s done. That feels good.”
Inacio, clearly delighted, sidestepped the waiting journalists but posted a telling message on Instagram: “Speechless. Starting XI debut. Home crowd. Thank you, BVB.”