‘Leo is Leo & does what he does!’ - Magical Messi ‘on a roll’ as USMNT star Julian Gressel reacts to another stunning MLS performance from all-time great against the New England Revolution
Julian Gressel says “Leo is Leo” after witnessing another Messi masterclass in Inter Miami’s crushing 4-1 MLS victory over the New England Revolution.
- Three more goal involvements for all-time great
- Inspired big win in front of 65,000 spectators
- South American has hit a serious purple patch