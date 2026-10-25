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Kolo Muani JuventusGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Lecce-Juventus live, official line-ups: Alajbegovic out, McKennie as attacking midfielder

Juventus
Lecce
Serie A
Lecce vs Juventus

Follow Lecce-Juventus, a match in the eighth round of Serie A

Lecce-Juventus comes with a lengthy injury list and three crucial points at stake for both sides. The penultimate match of Serie A 2026/2027's eighth round kicks off at 18:00 at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.


In three days, Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce have lost three key starters: Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti. The hosts must build on their good form, and a win would take them above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on "a hot seat", in the words of chief executive Carnevali. Juventus have gone two league matches without a win, lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury and come into the game after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.


Lecce-Juventus

Scorers: -



  • Lecce-Juventus: official line-ups and match details

    Lecce-Juventus


    Goalscorers: -


    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Dramé, Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri, Guebbels, Fatah.

    Manager: Di Francesco.


    JUVENTUS (3-4-1-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumí; Kalulu, Sarr, Douglas Luiz, Cambiaso; McKennie; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

    Manager: Spalletti.


    Referee:

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare at 6pm


    Follow the action here with information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary

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