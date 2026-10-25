Lecce-Juventus comes with a lengthy injury list and three crucial points at stake for both sides. The penultimate match of Serie A 2026/2027's eighth round kicks off at 18:00 at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.





In three days, Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce have lost three key starters: Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti. The hosts must build on their good form, and a win would take them above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on "a hot seat", in the words of chief executive Carnevali. Juventus have gone two league matches without a win, lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury and come into the game after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.





Lecce-Juventus

Scorers: -







