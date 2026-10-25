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US Lecce v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Lecce-Juventus 0-2 LIVE: Douglas Luiz!

Juventus
Lecce
Serie A
Lecce vs Juventus

Follow Lecce-Juventus, the match in the eighth round of Serie A

Lecce-Juventus brings together two sides hit by lengthy injury lists, with three points already vital for both. The penultimate match of the eighth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 18:00 at the Via del Mare in the capital of Salento.


Under Eusebio Di Francesco, Lecce have lost three key starters, Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti, in three days. They need to maintain their good form and would move above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus with a win. Spalletti is in "the hot seat" (as CEO Carnevali put it) after two league rounds without a win. He has also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury, and Juventus come into the match after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.


Lecce-Juventus 0-2

Scorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)



  • Goals and highlights

    41' GOAL - Woltemade controls a fine ball and sends Juventus forward again. Kolo Muani finds Gatti out wide, and Gatti lays it off immediately to Douglas Luiz on the edge of the area. His first-time right-footed shot across goal beats Falcone, who is not at his best, with the help of the far post.


    36' CHANCE - Douglas Luiz plays a ball forward for Kolo Muani, who gets away from Tiago Gabriel, chests it down and turns. Shooting across goal from a slightly wide position, he scuffs his right-footed effort and misses the far corner.


    29' GOAL - From a free-kick routine, Douglas Luiz delivers a ball that catches Lecce's defensive line by surprise. McKennie breaks from an onside position, having escaped Veiga's attention, and gets just enough on a sliding effort to beat Falcone, despite not making clean contact.


    25' - Lecce break well, moving the ball from right to left to Fatah near the corner of the penalty area. The Swede cuts back onto his right foot, beats Kalulu and curls a shot well over Vicario's goal.


    5' - A pass from Woltemade sends Kolo Muani through. He reaches the byline and crosses for Woltemade in the middle of the area, but the German centre-forward mishits the ball and cannot get a shot away.


    1' CHANCE - Vicario takes a huge risk, waiting far too long to clear with his feet. N'Dri slides in to intercept as he finally does, but the deflected clearance goes behind for a corner, to the Juventus goalkeeper's relief.


    0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare is at 18:00


    HERE: INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY

  • Lecce-Juventus: the match details

    Lecce-Juventus 0-2


    Scorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)


    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Dramé, Ngom, Maleh; N’Dri, Guebbels, Fatah.

    Substitutes: Bleve, Borbei, Dembelé, Ndaba, Siebert, Fofana, Stulic, Gandelman, Jean, Esteban, Gorter, Scott, Monteiro.

    Manager: Di Francesco.


    JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumí; Kalulu, Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, McKennie, Cambiaso; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

    Substitutes: Neto, Pinsoglio, Kelly, Zhegrova, Boga, Alajbegovic, Rugani, Sarr, Cabal.

    Manager: Spalletti.


    Referee: Maresca

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

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