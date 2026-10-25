Lecce-Juventus 0-2 LIVE: Douglas Luiz!

Lecce-Juventus brings together two sides hit by lengthy injury lists, with three points already vital for both. The penultimate match of the eighth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season kicks off at 18:00 at the Via del Mare in the capital of Salento.
Under Eusebio Di Francesco, Lecce have lost three key starters, Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti, in three days. They need to maintain their good form and would move above Luciano Spalletti's Juventus with a win. Spalletti is in "the hot seat" (as CEO Carnevali put it) after two league rounds without a win. He has also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury, and Juventus come into the match after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.
Lecce-Juventus 0-2
Scorers: 29' McKennie (J), 41' Douglas Luiz (J)