Lecce-Genoa 1-2 LIVE: El Shaarawy hits the post

56' Off the post - El Shaarawy receives the ball on the left edge of the area, cuts inside onto his right foot and curls a trademark shot against the far post. Falcone is beaten.

45+2' Goal disallowed - Gallo breaks down the left, reaches the byline and crosses between the defender and goalkeeper. Stulic meets it with his right foot but hits Bijlow. The rebound strikes Stulic's arm, which he holds close to his body, and goes in. Marchetti awards the goal, then rules it out after a VAR check because the handball came immediately before it.

39' Goal - From a free-kick on the edge of the area for Lecce, Maleh curls a left-footed shot off Frendrup. The deflection wrong-foots Bijlow.

29' Goal - El Shaarawy starts another sensational Genoa counter-attack, receiving the ball on the left and immediately playing Messias through. One-on-one with Falcone, the Brazilian goes past him to the left and shoots towards an empty net. The ball rolls slowly across the line before the defence can intervene. Referee Marchetti's watch vibrates to confirm the goal.

21' Chance - What a miss from El Shaarawy. Genoa counter down the right and Messias reaches the area, drawing Falcone off his line. Instead of shooting, he passes to El Shaarawy at the far post, but the former Roma player shoots wide.

11' Goal - A poor mistake as Lecce play out from the back hands Genoa possession, and they play Messias through. After a scramble, El Shaarawy tries to cross, but his effort is blocked and the ball comes back to Messias. He crosses straight away, and Osmajic beats Falcone with a side-footed finish from the middle of the area.

0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare is at 18:00.

All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here