Jorge Jesus had, definitively or almost definitively, closed the Cristiano Ronaldo chapter before the match. "I am completely calm, with a clear conscience regarding this situation." He then chose to start Rafael Leao.

Wearing the No 7 shirt, the former AC Milan man again mixed bright moments with poorer ones. He almost scored early on when he cut inside onto his right foot, but then missed from a few yards out and gave the ball away in the final third often enough to leave his team-mates doing extra work.

His night ended in the 63rd minute when the Portuguese head coach sent on Trincao in his place, but the decision to start him with the No 7 in the first match of the post-CR7 era still feels like a signal.