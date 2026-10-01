In the end, Jorge Jesus was right. The first Portugal without Cristiano Ronaldo won and impressed 4-2 against Denmark in a game that was open at the back but packed with goals and chances. AC Milan's Goncalo Ramos stood out with 1 goal and 1 assist, but inevitably it was the greatest absentee of them all who was the focus of the debate around this match.
For one, there was the huge pressure on former AC Milan man Rafael Leao, who wore his No 7 shirt. Then came the provocative "siuuum" celebration from Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund.