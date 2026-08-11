Rafael Leao has spoken again on social media and hinted at a farewell to AC Milan. Here is what the Portuguese forward posted this evening in an Instagram story: "My only thought is the pitch: I am focused on giving my all, in every single match and every single training session. Simply to avoid any form of speculation and untrue reports, I reiterate that for some time I have entrusted the management of all my interests exclusively to my family and my lawyers. No other party is authorised to speak on my behalf. Focus on the next objectives".
Translated by
Leao and the farewell to AC Milan: "My only thought is the pitch, no one can speak on my behalf. Focus on the next objectives"
Complicated situation
The Portuguese forward, deemed available for transfer by AC Milan, has now spoken out again on social media about his future, doing so in emphatic fashion to shut down speculation. He restated his position, saying he relies only on his family, especially his father, and his lawyers, thereby also ruling out any possible mediation by Jorge Mendes in the event of a sale. For now there is no distraction from the transfer market, then, but for AC Milan Leao is far from untouchable, and this impasse is currently making planning difficult for Amorim.
Amorim’s choice
For the former Sporting and Manchester United manager, it has never been a secret that the No 10 was anything but indispensable, and Leao's farewell words at the start of the transfer window suggested he would almost certainly leave. As the days have passed, however, the lack of offers acceptable to AC Milan from a financial point of view and to the player from a sporting point of view has locked the situation in place, with Leao now able to stay but without a clearly defined role in the 3-4-2-1 and, above all, has not allowed investment in his position because his departure never happened.
The no to Turkey and the low offers
In truth, the offers that came in from Turkey, first from Fenerbahce and then above all from Galatasaray,have never convinced AC Milan, who from the start asked for €60 million for a permanent transfer. From Istanbul, however, the proposals were for a loan with an option or obligation to buy at clearly lower figures, around €35/40 million. Not to mention that Leao does not see a move to the Bosphorus as a step forward in his career.
The upshot is that, as of today, 12 August, with 20 days left in the transfer window and 10 until the start of Serie A, Leao still does not know for certain where he will play next season. He probably expected tempting enquiries from the Premier League or La Liga, but they have not arrived. As a result, the highest-paid player in the squad and one of its most technically gifted now is not even certain of being a starter, should he ultimately remain part of the squad, while also blocking incoming negotiations. A dangerous cul de sac that Leao is trying to escape through social media. If he does stay at AC Milan, it also remains to be seen how the fans will respond to the many signs of discontent he has shown over the summer, when he repeatedly distanced himself from the Diavolo.
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