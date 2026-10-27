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Mattia Zaccagni LazioGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Lazio, Zaccagni: “It felt like playing at home. The celebration was for my uncle”

Sassuolo vs Lazio
Sassuolo
Lazio
Serie A

Speaks after 6-2 win over Sassuolo

Lazio forward Mattia Zaccagni told DAZN after the 6-2 away win over Sassuolo: "We're really pleased with how we've started this season. My celebration? It was for my uncle, who's going through a difficult time. But he'll definitely get through it. The fans? It felt like playing at home. When they're with us, our legs feel lighter. We miss them at home, and I told them that tonight too."

  • Zaccagni adds: "We know what they think and we'll keep going as we are. Top of the table? It means little; the season has only just begun. We're taking it one match at a time and seeing what we can achieve."


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