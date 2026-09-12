Milan were very poor in the first half but rallied thanks to Moreira, rated 8, who struck a fantastic brace. Gattuso also impressed, earning a 7, while Lazio paid for the effort they poured into the first half but still take home a good point.
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Lazio v AC Milan, CM player ratings: Moreira devastating, what an impact from Pulisic. Estupinan’s nightmare, Noslin a thorn in the side
Lazio player ratings
Mandas 6: He picks the ball out of the net twice, that's true, but he looks assured and keeps out another with an excellent save from a dangerous Pulisic effort.
Floriani 5.5: The Lazio academy product produced a game of two halves: good in the first, especially going forward, then in total distress against Moreira after the break. He offers the Belgian winger next to no resistance (from the 84th minute Lazzari)
Sutalo 6.5: A strong full debut from the Croatian defender, who also takes on some interesting responsibility in possession when bringing the ball out. He keeps Goncalo Ramos under control without any real alarms (from the 84th minute Diogo Leite n/a)
Provstgaard 6: His positioning slips a little in the second half and he leaves too much space in the penalty area. That is the blemish on what was, for around an hour, an excellent display.
Tavares 6.5: The train charging down his flank and sweeping everything and everyone aside is back. His understanding with Gattuso could be one of the keys to Lazio's season.
Frattesi 6.5: He does not get his goal, and that is news given this superb start to the season, but he creates danger in industrial quantities. The first-half assist that sent Zaccagni through one-on-one with Maignan was visionary.
Belahyane 6: In the first half he drops deep repeatedly to shield the defence and wins back a huge number of balls. Once Musah comes on, he finds it much harder to position himself properly.
Taylor 6: His first half is full of personality as he knits play together. Tactically, he is very intelligent too. In the second half, with fatigue also setting in, the rossoneri wave overwhelms him. (From the 75th minute Gudmundsson n/a)
Cancellieri 7: With today's goal, in fact, AC Milan become his favourite career victim, considering the two goals he had already scored in the 2024/25 season when he was wearing the Parma shirt. Devastating down the right, he twists the rossoneri defence inside out. Gattuso brings him off once he runs out of petrol. Perpetual motion. (From the 58th minute Isaksen 6: he puts his heart into it and tries to stretch the team during the difficulties of the second half)
Noslin 7: Gattuso's decision pays off because the Dutchman, with his characteristics, gives De Winter a headache. He scores a goal full of determination and courage. Surprise (From the 58th minute Pinamonti 5.5: he offers little after coming on and is never seen)
Zaccagni 6: As captain, he sacrifices himself for the team, working hard in his defensive covering and fighting for every ball. Technically, it is not a perfect game from him.
Manager Gattuso 7: He prepared the game perfectly from a tactical point of view. For 60 minutes, this was a very impressive Lazio. Crucially, they did not throw it away at the end, and this is a good point in the table.
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 6: blameless on the goals conceded, but he stood out with at least two vital saves.
Gila 6: less convincing than in his first few outings, he was affected early on by the emotion of facing his former club. His vertical passes in the second half gave AC Milan some much-needed oxygen.
De Winter 5.5: coming up against quick opponents who attack in behind like Noslin, he struggled more. Far too soft in his marking for Lazio's second goal.
Pavlovic 6: he deserves credit for not being completely overrun in the team's poor first half. Then, with strength and pride, he tried everything after the break.
Chukwueze 5.5: he suffered badly in the first half because of the constant runs in behind from Tavares and Zaccagni. He improved after the break.
Modric 5: he gave the ball away five times, some of them very cheaply, and struggled badly against Lazio's suffocating, coordinated press. Luka was under pressure from the opening minutes and, despite himself, turned in his worst performance since putting on the AC Milan shirt. (From the 46th minute Musah 6.5: at this stage he is simply indispensable. He won back ball after ball and started the move that led to the equalising goal. Vital)
Rabiot 6: an extra half-mark for a second half full of personality and for the assist for Moreira's equaliser.
Estupinan 4: the rating is generous for what he produced on the pitch. Or rather, for what he did not produce, because Cancellieri's goal was a gift from the Ecuadorian, who did not even look like he had a clue how to mark him. After the mistake he completely vanished from the game, then from the pitch at the end of the first half. Disastrous (From the 46th minute Moreira 8: deployed in his natural role on the left, he delivered the perfect display: first brace of his career and constant pressure. Relentless)
Loftus-Cheek 4: Amorim had criticised him openly in the press conference but it was not enough to spark the Englishman, who plays in slow motionagainst an opponent who just keeps running. He was second to every ball with ridiculous ease. Exasperating. (From the 46th minute Pulisic 6.5: one of the few positive notes of the evening for AC Milan. He showed he is in good physical condition and drifted freely between the lines, creating play and chances)
Cisse 6: he struggled to get into the game but grew as the minutes passed and showed his potential: he shielded the ball well and always struck it very cleanly. (from the 75th minute Hutchinson 6: an excellent debut for the former Nottingham Forrest player)
Gonçalo Ramos 5: the effort was total, clear in the way he chased everything and everyone. He tried to drop out of the box to get on the ball as much as possible but, all things considered, he lacked what his role demands: presence in the penalty area and threat (from the 86th minute Camarda n/a)
Manager Amorim 5.5: the average between the 4 for getting the starting line-up wrong and the 7 for finding the right solutions.
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