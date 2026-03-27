Lazio’s attack is set for a shake-up this summer. With contracts expiring, underwhelming performances and plans for the future, the picture is becoming increasingly fluid ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with several players’ futures hanging in the balance. Regardless of whether Sarri remains in charge or not, the Biancocelesti’s attack could undergo a radical overhaul next season.
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Lazio: there are signs of a shake-up in the attack this summer. Here’s who might leave and who might stay
THE CERTAINTIES
At present, there are two players whose futures seem already decided: Pedro, whose contract is due to expire and who is likely to retire, and Zaccagni, who is tied to the club by a contract running until 2029. Gustav Isaksen is expected to join them. Having made a strong comeback after a dip in form, the Danish winger is also fresh from scoring a brace for his national side in the World Cup play-offs. In Lazio’s plans, he represents one of the cornerstones on which to build the future. Although his career has had its ups and downs, he is still considered to be developing, and, especially if Sarri is confirmed as manager, the club fully intends to keep him on for next season. This is, however, subject to any significant offers that may come in, which the club would evaluate together with the player himself should they arise.
THE DOUBTS
One of the players whose future is most uncertain is Tijjani Noslin. In two years at Roma, he has shown flashes of his quality, and for this reason Lazio are willing to consider offers for him – provided they do not incur a loss on the 15 million euro investment made to sign him from Verona in 2024. Sarri has not managed to get the best out of him. And now, with Maldini’s arrival, his playing time has been significantly reduced. At the end of the season, discussions will take place at Formello regarding him and his future. The same applies to Boulaye Dia. The Senegalese striker will be bought outright from Salernitana for €11 million. Despite the investment, his name is among those most likely to leave. He wanted to leave as early as January, but his contractual situation made any potential move complicated. This summer, however, the situation will change. Lotito and Fabiani are ready to consider offers starting at €18 million. Petar Ratkov’s future is also in the balance. Having arrived in Rome during the winter transfer window, he is held in high regard by the club’s management, but not by the manager, who has in fact used him very little. If Sarri remains at the helm of Lazio next year, it cannot be ruled out that the Serbian centre-forward could be sent out on loan elsewhere to gain experience.
REVIEWS
Matteo Cancellieri’s situation, however, remains to be assessed. Following his loan spells in recent years, more was expected of him. He has also been hampered by some physical problems this year, but his limited playing time and the fact that his contract expires in 2027 leave the club facing a choice: offer him a renewal and continue to bet on his potential breakthrough, or sell him outright, recouping the €8.5 million spent in 2023 to sign him from Verona. Born in 2002, it would not be difficult for him to find a place elsewhere to showcase his qualities. By contrast, the player who may have found the right environment to establish himself is Daniel Maldini. A year older than Cancellieri, he will be one of the key issues in the summer transfer window. Having arrived on a paid loan from Atalanta (around €1 million plus bonuses), he has a buy-back clause set at €14 million, which becomes mandatory in the event of European qualification. The club is weighing up its options: the decision to buy him outright could go ahead regardless. The decision will also depend on the player’s performance, which has shown steady improvement so far. The club, and sporting director Fabiani in particular, believe in his potential. Sarri is moulding him into a new role compared to his recent spell at Monza and Atalanta. His future will be decided between now and the end of the season.