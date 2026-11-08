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SSC Napoli v SS Lazio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Lazio, Sutalo injured against Napoli: what happened

J. Sutalo
Lazio
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli vs Lazio
Serie A

Diogo Leite in his place

Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR

Josip Sutalo, a defender born in 2000 who plays for Lazio, suffered an injury in the 33rd minute against Napoli at the Maradona. No official update has arrived yet, but there are concerns over a possible flexor muscle problem.

  • To replace him, Rino Gattuso, the Lazio manager, brought on the Portuguese player born in 1999, Diogo Leite.

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Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR