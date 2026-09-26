Matteo Cancellieri returned to Rome from Spain with a swollen knee and a wound that required 15 stitches. The Lazio wide forward, who also scored in the 2-2 draw with AC Milan, was not the player involved. The club did not explain how the incident happened, although the 2002-born player is reported to have been the victim of a fall from the rocks in Ibiza, as reported by Lazionews24, a fall that does not cast doubt over his availability for the upcoming fixtures.





Following the necessary treatment, Cancellieri will recover over the next few days and return to training with the group without any major consequences. The former Verona player was absent when training resumed at Formello and his condition will be reassessed over the next few days, but he is expected to return to action as early as the next match against Ivan Juric's Monza.