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Ezequiel Lavezzi(C)Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Lavezzi Junior, two assists in his father’s name: the Pocho’s promise for Pochito

T. Lavezzi
Barracas Central
SSC Napoli

At Barracas Central, Tomas Lavezzi, son of the former Napoli and Argentina striker, produced a great performance

In a period of pain and difficulty, at a delicate stage of his life, Ezequiel Lavezzi's first thought, the former Napoli and Argentina striker, was for his son: "I told myself that I could not ruin my son's life". In his recent interview, in which he also spoke about his illness (READ HERE), Pocho spoke about his son Tomas, born in 2005 and on the books at Barracas Central, in those terms.


During matchday 11 of the Clausura championship, 21-year-old Tomas Lavezzi played a leading role in Barracas' 3-2 win away to Atletico Tucuman. Taborda and Orsini scored the visitors' goals, with Orsini grabbing a brace and the winner arriving in the 93rd minute. After coming off the bench in the 46th minute, Lavezzi Junior set up both of Guapo striker Nicolas Orsini's goals.

  • Young Pochito Lavezzi stands out for his striking physical resemblance to his father: his build, hair, running style, dribbling and assists. He plays the same role too, an attacking wide player who can feature either in the front three of an attacking trident or as a wide midfielder in a 4-4-2.


    After coming through at Unión de Santa Fe, Tomas Lavezzi has so far made 14 appearances for Barracas Central, a team currently in eighth place in Group B of the Liga Profesional Clausura tournament, with his first two assists arriving in the most recent match.


    In young Pochito's movement on the pitch, in his assists, and in the father's words, a bright thread of love binds father and son to a promise and to the football pitch.


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