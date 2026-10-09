Lautaro Martinez, no risks. Inter preserve him for the tour de force

Inter should rotate a little as they prepare to face the new Parma and get the league campaign back up and running. Marcus Thuram will certainly start up front after not being called up by Zidane for France's Nations League fixtures and spending the past few weeks working at Appiano. He is set to line up alongside either Pio Esposito or Bonny, with the former Parma player the favourite. Today's training session should offer important clues. It will be the first proper one for Lautaro after yesterday's session, which the Argentine still wanted to take part in despite the long journey and the time difference. Lautaro's view obviously carries significant weight, but the thinking among Inter's staff is to rest him against Parma. Or at least start him on the bench.